Turkey’s Borçelik to build cold rolling and galvanizing plant in Bursa

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Borçelik Çelik Sanayi Ticaret A.Ş. for its cold rolling and galvanizing plant project in Gemlik, Bursa, has been examined and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 9.8 billion ($304.1 million), a continuous pickling and rolling line with an annual capacity of 1.8 million mt, and a continuous galvanizing and annealing line with an annual capacity of 550,000 mt will be built. The company plans to create 50 jobs during the construction phase and 340 jobs during the plant’s operation phase.