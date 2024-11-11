Andritz to install combi-line furnace at new mill of Turkey’s Borçelik

Austria-based plant and equipment supplier Andritz has announced that it will supply a combi-line furnace to Turkish steelmaker Borçelik Çelik Sanayi Ticaret A.Ş. for its new continuous annealing and galvanizing line.

Accordingly, the furnace will be installed at Borçelik’s new cold strip mill plant to be constructed in Gemlik, Bursa, where it will produce automotive materials for exposed panels. Moreover, the furnace will include spaces for the company to increase capacity or add other steel grades in the future.

The new equipment is scheduled to commence production in the third quarter of 2026.