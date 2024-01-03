﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik to suspend production at A2 plant again for second phase of investment

Wednesday, 03 January 2024 17:15:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced that it will suspend production at its A2 plant between January 5 and March 5, in order to renovate the plant and to commission new machinery and equipment at its steel profile production lines within the scope of the second phase of its investment in value-added products.

It is anticipated that the suspension will not affect the company’s annual production volume and sales. The production is scheduled to be restarted on March 6 upon completion of the necessary infrastructure and technological investments.

The company had suspended production at its A2 plant between April 24, 2023 and May 20, 2023, in order to commission new machinery and equipment, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Turkey’s IDC postpones completion of melting shop investment to Q1 2024

28 Dec | Steel News

ÇİB: Turkey becomes net importer for the first time since 2015

20 Dec | Steel News

Hasçelik to begin €200 million investment this year

26 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir aims to produce 3.5 million mt of steel in 2023

11 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s Habaş gets environmental approval for hot rolling mill project in Izmir

11 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Hasçelik invests over €14 million at Kocaeli and Konya plants

08 Sep | Steel News

Veysel Yayan: New investments in Gulf region to be a rival to Turkish steel producers

05 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardökmak commissions forged steel investment

11 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s IDC postpones completion date of melting shop investment

27 Jun | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı and China’s Baowu Steel strengthen strategic cooperation

25 May | Steel News