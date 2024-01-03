Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik to suspend production at A2 plant again for second phase of investment

Wednesday, 03 January 2024 17:15:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced that it will suspend production at its A2 plant between January 5 and March 5, in order to renovate the plant and to commission new machinery and equipment at its steel profile production lines within the scope of the second phase of its investment in value-added products.

It is anticipated that the suspension will not affect the company’s annual production volume and sales. The production is scheduled to be restarted on March 6 upon completion of the necessary infrastructure and technological investments.

The company had suspended production at its A2 plant between April 24, 2023 and May 20, 2023, in order to commission new machinery and equipment, as SteelOrbis previously reported.