Turkey’s Kar-Demir to build another solar power plant in Van

Monday, 11 November 2024 12:31:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process carried out by Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization, Turkish steelmaker Kardemir Çelik Sanayi A.S. does not need to get an environmental impact approval for its solar power plant project in Ipekyolu, Van.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 50 million ($1.45 million), a total of 11,114 solar panels, three transformers, one distribution center and 24 inverters will be installed. The plant will be built with a power capacity of 6 MWe.

The company will build another solar power plant in Van worth TRY 235 million with a capacity of 12 MWe, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


