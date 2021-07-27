﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Kaptan orders upstream equipment to support wire rod mill

Tuesday, 27 July 2021 14:07:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it will supply upstream equipment for wire rod mill, located in Marmara Ereğlisi, of Turkey-based Kaptan Demir Çelik (Kaptan Iron & Steel), part of Kaptan Group.

The upstream mill will process billets with square dimensions of 130, 160 and 200 mm and length of 12 meters to be further rolled and finished in the wire rod outlet and will have an annual capacity of 650,000 mt. The diameters of the prepared feedstocks will range from approximately 17 mm to 33 mm, as required by the roll pass design of the wire rod outlet. Meanwhile, high-value products will be processed such as carbon, SBQ and austenitic stainless steel grades, serving to the engineering and automotive industries in both domestic and export markets.

The hot commissioning of the complete installation is expected in mid-2022.

The equipment and process of the new upstream mill will be optimized and compatible with an additional bar outlet to be added in the future, which will make the Kaptan’s installation a modern combined mill of quality and austenitic stainless steel. The bar outlet in question will be capable to produce round bars with up to 130 mm diameter.

Meanwhile, Primetals supplied wire rod mill to Kaptan’s plant in Marmara Ereğlisi few months ago. 


Tags: steelmaking  longs  wire rod  Europe  semis  billet  Turkey  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26  Jul

Turkey’s Tosyalı orders three ladle furnaces and a seven-strand high-speed combi-caster
14  Jul

Indonesia’s Dexin Steel begins slab production
06  Jul

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales reach 4.3 million mt in H1
06  Jul

Turkey’s wire rod exports up 2.8 percent in January-May
30  Jun

Turkey’s Ekinciler preparing for second phase of value-added steel investment