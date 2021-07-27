Turkey’s Kaptan orders upstream equipment to support wire rod mill

Tuesday, 27 July 2021 14:07:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it will supply upstream equipment for wire rod mill, located in Marmara Ereğlisi, of Turkey-based Kaptan Demir Çelik (Kaptan Iron & Steel), part of Kaptan Group.

The upstream mill will process billets with square dimensions of 130, 160 and 200 mm and length of 12 meters to be further rolled and finished in the wire rod outlet and will have an annual capacity of 650,000 mt. The diameters of the prepared feedstocks will range from approximately 17 mm to 33 mm, as required by the roll pass design of the wire rod outlet. Meanwhile, high-value products will be processed such as carbon, SBQ and austenitic stainless steel grades, serving to the engineering and automotive industries in both domestic and export markets.

The hot commissioning of the complete installation is expected in mid-2022.

The equipment and process of the new upstream mill will be optimized and compatible with an additional bar outlet to be added in the future, which will make the Kaptan’s installation a modern combined mill of quality and austenitic stainless steel. The bar outlet in question will be capable to produce round bars with up to 130 mm diameter.

Meanwhile, Primetals supplied wire rod mill to Kaptan’s plant in Marmara Ereğlisi few months ago.