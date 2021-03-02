﻿
English
Turkey’s Kaptan to expand product portfolio with new wire rod mill

Tuesday, 02 March 2021 12:35:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it will supply a new wire rod mill to Turkey-based Kaptan Demir Çelik (Kaptan Iron & Steel), part of Kaptan Group.

The new mill will expand Kaptan’s product portfolio to include such value-added products as coiled rebar, fine grain rebar with low alloy costs, welding wire, austenitic stainless steel and cold heading grades, to serve the domestic and export markets. With this expansion, Kaptan will offer rebar sizes from 6 mm to 20 mm and its quality carbon product will range in diameter from 4.5 mm to 26 mm. The technologies supplied will increase mill speed.

The commissioning of the new mill is scheduled for mid-2022.

Kaptan Group has operations in iron and steel production, shipping, port operations, transportation, energy, mining, recycling, and shipbuilding. It produces steel billets, deformed and plain round reinforcing bars, and square, equal angles, flat, and profile bars.


Tags: steelmaking  billet  Turkey  wire rod  stainless   Europe  wire   semis  longs  rebar  stainless  |  similar articles »


