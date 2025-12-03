 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkish...

Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 1.63% in Nov 2025 from Oct

Wednesday, 03 December 2025 17:04:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general rose by 0.84 percent month on month and by 27.23 percent year on year, while an average rise of 25.37 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 1.63 percent on month-on-month basis and by 19.06 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 14.72 percent.

On the other hand, in November the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, grew by 1.09 percent compared to September and by 23.82 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 22.93 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Higher Turkish longs prices accepted only locally, export offers still uncompetitive

03 Dec | Longs and Billet

Activity in Turkey’s deep sea scrap market remains lively, further rise possible

03 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s wire rod exports up 0.3 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

03 Dec | Steel News

Ex-UK scrap prices in Turkey recover sharply after Monday’s decline

02 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish rebar exports up 22.5 percent in January-October 2025

02 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s deep sea scrap prices remain firm, price range widens slightly

01 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish coated and CRC prices increase amid livelier demand, costlier HRC

01 Dec | Flats and Slab

Rebar spot offers in Turkey trend up as December begins

01 Dec | Longs and Billet

TCUD: Turkey’s steel imports fall in October 2025, exports keep rising

28 Nov | Steel News

Global View on Scrap: Turkey moves up amid scarce supply, Asian market at standstill

28 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials