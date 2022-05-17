Turkey’s Kardemir Çelik Sanayi commence billet production at new plant

Tuesday, 17 May 2022 09:25:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish steel producer Kardemir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that production at its new steel mill, in which investment started in 2020, commenced on Friday, May 13.

The plant with an annual production capacity of 1.2 million mt of billet, will produce high-quality steel billets up to 130-200 mm, as well as closed casting production.

The company also aims to commission its steel wire rod and rebar mill with an annual capacity of 400,000-700,000 mt in the third quarter of this year.

According to the producer’s statement, the steel mill, which was completed and put into operation within 18 months from the beginning of construction, will create employment for at least 1,000 people.