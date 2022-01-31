Turkey’s Ekinciler awaits environmental approval for capacity increase project

Monday, 31 January 2022 15:22:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Ekinciler Demir ve Çelik Sanayi, for its capacity increase project regarding its billet production from scrap and hot rolling activities in İskenderun, Hatay, has been examined and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

Within the scope of the capacity increase, it is planned to increase the billet production in the existing melt shop and the rebar capacity of the existing rolling mill, and to establish a second rolling mill to produce wire rod and high quality bars.

Following the planned capacity increase, which has an investment cost of TRY 461.17 million, the annual liquid steel production capacity of the melt shop will increase from 979,200 mt to 2.04 million mt. With the capacity increase at the current rolling mill, annual billet use will increase from 930,240 mt to approximately 1.42 million mt, and the annual rebar production capacity will rise from 883,728 mt to 1.34 million mt, while the planned second rolling mill will have an annual production capacity of 494,000 mt of wire rod and high quality bars.