Turkey’s DTS Filyos to build EAF stainless steel plant project

Thursday, 03 February 2022 12:12:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker DTS Filyos Demir Çelik Üretim Sanayi for its electric arc furnace stainless steel production plant project in Çaycuma, Zonguldak, has been approved and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

The plant with an investment cost of TRY 950 million will consist of an electric arc furnace, an argon oxygen furnace, a continuous casting machine and rolling mill units. The total annual capacity of the plant will be 1 million mt. Billet produced by the continuous casting machine will be used in the production of stainless bars, wire rods and rebars, depending on the demand in the domestic and foreign markets.