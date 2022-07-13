Turkey’s Yeşilyurt Metallurgy begins wire rod production

Wednesday, 13 July 2022 17:15:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based Yeşilyurt Metallurgy, located in Samsun, has begun wire rod production, SteelOrbis has learned. The company, which will produce mesh grade wire rod in the first stage, may then switch to the production of drawing grade wire rod and wire rod grades for nail production.

The monthly wire rod production capacity of Yeşilyurt is estimated to be around 45,000 mt. With this investment, the company will become the tenth wire rod producer in Turkey and the second wire rod producer in the north of the country, following Kardemir.

Yeşilyurt Metallurgy’s meltshop has an annual capacity of 1.3 million mt, and its rolling mill has an annual capacity of 1.8 million mt. The company currently produces billet and rebar.