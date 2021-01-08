Turkey’s Isdemir completes maintenance at blast furnace No. 2

Friday, 08 January 2021 15:08:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based İskenderun Demir Çelik (Isdemir), a subsidiary of Turkish integrated steelmaker OYAK Mining and Metallurgy Group, has announced the completion of the planned maintenance at its blast furnace No. 2 in Iskenderun, Turkey, and the commissioning works of the furnace have started.

The maintenance lasted 44 days, as planned.

The company produces steel billet, slab, wire rod and hot rolled coil at its facility in Iskenderun, Turkey. The company’s four blast furnaces have an annual production capacity of 5.3 million mt.