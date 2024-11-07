 |  Login 
Turkey’s Kaptan Demir Çelik to build solar power plant in Van

Thursday, 07 November 2024 11:19:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination and evaluation process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by local steel producer Kaptan Demir Çelik Endüstrisi A.Ş., for its solar power plant project in Başkale, Van, has been completed and that the environmental impact assessment has begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 429.55 million ($12.54 million), a total of 63,778 panels with a power of 585 Wp will be installed. The plant with a capacity of 37.31 MWm is expected to generate 63.43 million kWh of energy per year. It is reported that the lifespan of the project will be adjusted depending on the supply-demand balance in the free market. Assembly and installation processes are planned to be completed within six months.


Tags: Turkey Europe Production Investments 

