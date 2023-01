Wednesday, 11 January 2023 15:10:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish rebar producer İzmir Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. (IDC) has announced that its subsidiary İzdemir Enerji Elektrik Üretim A.Ş. has decided to build a rooftop solar power plant with an installed capacity of 2.06 MW, worth approximately $2 million, in Izmir.

In addition, the company plans to invest in photovoltaic panels worth around $30 million for solar power generation in Manisa.