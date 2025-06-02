 |  Login 
Turkey’s İçdaş modernizes floating natural gas production project in Black Sea

Monday, 02 June 2025 12:25:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish steelmaker İçdaş Çelik Enerji Tersane ve Ulaşım Sanayi A.Ş. has completed the modernization works at the Osman Gazi platform, the country’s first floating natural gas production project, carried out at İçdaş’s dry dock facilities. The Osman Gazi platform was designed to ensure stable and high-capacity natural gas production in the Black Sea.

Within the scope of the modernization works, completed in eight months, 1,000 mt of steel and 900 mt of pipes were processed to establish a new system infrastructure. A pier with a capacity of 600,000 m³ was constructed, while 100,000 m² of surface preparation and painting work was implemented, and 8,000 mt of modules were dismantled. In addition, the platform, which is 298.5 meters long, 56 meters wide, and 29.5 meters deep, was floated after the modernization work. The Osman Gazi platform, which is scheduled to start natural gas production in the Black Sea in mid-2026, will operate for 20 years.

The Osman Gazi Floating Production Platform will have a maximum natural gas processing capacity of 10.5 million m³ per day and a maximum gas transfer capacity of 10 million m³ per day. With this capacity, natural gas production in the Black Sea will double, reaching 20 million m³ per day, enabling approximately eight million households in Turkey to meet their natural gas needs from the Black Sea.


