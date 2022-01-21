﻿
Turkey’s Habaş to build new rebar rolling mill

Friday, 21 January 2022 14:22:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish steelmaker Habaş has applied for environmental impact assessment to Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization for a new rebar rolling mill investment in Aliağa, Izmir, according to local media.

The decision to build a rebar rolling mill with an annual production capacity of 1.5 million mt has been made amid rising steel demand and current economic conditions in the country. The value of the investment is expected to total TRY 847 million or around $63 million, with no timeline disclosed yet. The company will meet its raw material needs from its own 3 million mt melt shop.

Habaş is also reportedly planning an investment for a 2.5 million mt of cold rolled coil mill to strengthen its presence in the flats segment, SteelOrbis understands.

The company has a current annual rebar rolling capacity of 1.9 million mt.


