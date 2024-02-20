Turkey’s Habaş increases hot strip mill capacity by 80 percent

Tuesday, 20 February 2024 11:40:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS Group has announced that the capacity expansion of the hot strip mill (HSM) of Turkish steelmaker Habaş Sınai ve Tıbbi Gazlar İhtisal Endüstri A.Ş. has been completed.

The upgrade increases the capacity of the hot strip mill by 80 percent from an annual 2.5 million mt to 4.5 million mt. As well as carbon steels, the product range may now include HSLA grade steels and pipe grades.

The hot strip mill is able to process slabs of thickness up to 225 mm, of width up to 2,100 mm and of length up to 12 meters, and produce hot strips with widths between 700 mm and 2,100 mm and thicknesses between 1.2 mm and 25.4 mm thick.