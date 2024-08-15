Turkey’s Habaş awaits environmental approval for solar power plant project in Ankara

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Habaş Sınai ve Tıbbi Gazlar İstihsal Endüstri A.Ş. for its solar power plant project in Polatlı, Ankara, has been examined and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

Within the scope of the project entailing an investment cost of TRY 2.63 billion ($78.14 million), a total of 347,274 solar panels will be installed. The power plant, which will be built with a capacity of 170 MWe, is expected to produce 295.63 million kWh of energy per year.