Turkey's CRC imports up 14.8 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 11 November 2020 16:53:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 32.4 percent month on month to 43,681 mt, down 18.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $23.18 million, decreasing by 30.5 percent compared to August and down 27.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 576,180 metric tons, up 14.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $297.65 million, decreasing by 2.6 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the first nine months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 353,889 mt, up 38.83 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from Belgium totalled 61,509 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-September are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2020 January-September 2019 Change (%) September 2020 September 2019 Change (%) Russia 353,889 254,908 38.83 30,566 26,635 14.76 Belgium 61,509 40,782 50.82 6,614 8,001 -17.34 South Korea 41,688 9,093 358.46 883 1,472 -40.01 Romania 30,512 53,925 -43.42 470 6,133 -92.34 China 28,368 13,631 108.11 320 471 -32.06 Netherlands 14,971 17,272 -13.32 2,246 2,273 -1.19 Ukraine 12,930 11,258 14.85 - - - Italy 11,719 37,770 -68.97 982 5,169 -81.00 Japan 3,523 15,778 -77.67 - - - Sweden 3,219 3,784 -14.93 295 432 -31.71

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-September can be seen in the graph below: