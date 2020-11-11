Turkey's CRC imports up 14.8 percent in January-September

In September this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 32.4 percent month on month to 43,681 mt, down 18.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $23.18 million, decreasing by 30.5 percent compared to August and down 27.4 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in the first nine months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 576,180 metric tons, up 14.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $297.65 million, decreasing by 2.6 percent compared to the same period of 2019.
In the first nine months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 353,889 mt, up 38.83 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from Belgium totalled 61,509 mt.
Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-September are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-September 2020
|
January-September 2019
|
Change (%)
|
September 2020
|
September 2019
|
Change (%)
|
Russia
|
353,889
|
254,908
|
38.83
|
30,566
|
26,635
|
14.76
|
Belgium
|
61,509
|
40,782
|
50.82
|
6,614
|
8,001
|
-17.34
|
South Korea
|
41,688
|
9,093
|
358.46
|
883
|
1,472
|
-40.01
|
Romania
|
30,512
|
53,925
|
-43.42
|
470
|
6,133
|
-92.34
|
China
|
28,368
|
13,631
|
108.11
|
320
|
471
|
-32.06
|
Netherlands
|
14,971
|
17,272
|
-13.32
|
2,246
|
2,273
|
-1.19
|
Ukraine
|
12,930
|
11,258
|
14.85
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Italy
|
11,719
|
37,770
|
-68.97
|
982
|
5,169
|
-81.00
|
Japan
|
3,523
|
15,778
|
-77.67
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Sweden
|
3,219
|
3,784
|
-14.93
|
295
|
432
|
-31.71
Turkey's CRC import sources in January-September can be seen in the graph below: