Turkey's CRC imports up 14.8 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 11 November 2020 16:53:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 32.4 percent month on month to 43,681 mt, down 18.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $23.18 million, decreasing by 30.5 percent compared to August and down 27.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 576,180 metric tons, up 14.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $297.65 million, decreasing by 2.6 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the first nine months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 353,889 mt, up 38.83 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from Belgium totalled 61,509 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-September are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2020

January-September 2019

Change (%)

September 2020

September 2019

Change (%)

Russia

353,889

254,908

38.83

30,566

26,635

14.76

Belgium

61,509

40,782

50.82

6,614

8,001

-17.34

South Korea

41,688

9,093

358.46

883

1,472

-40.01

Romania

30,512

53,925

-43.42

470

6,133

-92.34

China

28,368

13,631

108.11

320

471

-32.06

Netherlands

14,971

17,272

-13.32

2,246

2,273

-1.19

Ukraine

12,930

11,258

14.85

-

-

-

Italy

11,719

37,770

-68.97

982

5,169

-81.00

Japan

3,523

15,778

-77.67

-

-

-

Sweden

3,219

3,784

-14.93

295

432

-31.71

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-September can be seen in the graph below:

 


