 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii reports increased net loss for Jan-Sept

Friday, 15 November 2024 15:09:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Kocaeli-based Turkish steel wire and rope producer Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii Inc. has announced its financial results for the January-September period of this year.

In the given period, the company registered a net loss of TRY 150.24 million ($4.36 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 67.60 million recorded in the same period of the previous year, while its sales revenues decreased by 32.6 percent year on year to TRY 1.11 billion ($32.24 million).

In the January-September period, Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii’s total steel rope sales value amounted to TRY 543.28 million ($15.78 million), down by 32.6 percent, while its galvanized wire sales decreased by 32.6 percent to TRY 119.43 million ($3.47 million) and its spring wire sales dropped by 32.6 percent to TRY 231.72 million ($6.73 million), all on year-on-year basis.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of the year, Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii’s domestic sales moved down by 32.6 percent, while its overseas sales decreased by 32.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Wire  Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

France’s steel product import value down 11.7 percent in January-August

08 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 8.2 percent in January-August

08 Nov | Steel News

US drawn wire exports down 18.1 percent in August from July

29 Oct | Steel News

US DOC rescinds review of AD order on PC strand from UAE

09 Oct | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.5 percent in January-July

08 Oct | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 7.1 percent in January-July

08 Oct | Steel News

Mexico accepts DeAcero's sunset review request for galvanized iron wire mesh from China

01 Oct | Steel News

Liberty Steel and Wire reduces production until late October

27 Sep | Steel News

US drawn wire exports up 1.6 percent in July from June

25 Sep | Steel News

Wire consumption in Mexico up 10.1 percent in July

25 Sep | Steel News