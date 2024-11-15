Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii reports increased net loss for Jan-Sept

Kocaeli-based Turkish steel wire and rope producer Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii Inc. has announced its financial results for the January-September period of this year.

In the given period, the company registered a net loss of TRY 150.24 million ($4.36 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 67.60 million recorded in the same period of the previous year, while its sales revenues decreased by 32.6 percent year on year to TRY 1.11 billion ($32.24 million).

In the January-September period, Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii’s total steel rope sales value amounted to TRY 543.28 million ($15.78 million), down by 32.6 percent, while its galvanized wire sales decreased by 32.6 percent to TRY 119.43 million ($3.47 million) and its spring wire sales dropped by 32.6 percent to TRY 231.72 million ($6.73 million), all on year-on-year basis.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of the year, Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii’s domestic sales moved down by 32.6 percent, while its overseas sales decreased by 32.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.