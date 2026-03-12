 |  Login 
Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii reports higher net loss and slightly lower revenues for 2025

Thursday, 12 March 2026 14:43:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Kocaeli-based Turkish steel wire and rope producer Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii A.Ş. has announced its financial results for the full year of 2025.

In the given year, the company registered a net loss of TRY 661.52 million ($15 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 167.93 million recorded in the previous year, while its sales revenues decreased by 0.8 percent year on year to TRY 2.13 billion ($48.51 million). In addition, Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii’s operating loss came to TRY 171.08 million ($3.88 million), compared to TRY 211.78 million recorded in 2024.

In 2025, the company’s total steel rope sales value amounted to TRY 1.15 billion ($26.07 million), up by 12.0 percent, while its galvanized wire sales moved down by four percent to TRY 219.39 million ($4.97 million) and its spring wire sales dropped by 10.0 percent to TRY 396.35 million ($8.99 million), all on year-on-year basis.

Meanwhile, in the full year, Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii’s domestic sales moved down by 9.5 percent, while its overseas sales increased by nine percent, both on year-on-year basis.


