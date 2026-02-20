Turkey’s Yükselen Çelik posts loss for 2025, cost-reduction measures implemented

Turkish steel producer Yükselen Çelik has announced its financial results for 2025.

Last year, the company posted a net loss of TRY 187.74 million ($4.28 million), compared to TRY 485.58 million in 2024. Yükselen Çelik’s operating profit amounted to TRY 73.3 million ($1.67 million), compared to TRY 162.42 million in 2024, while its sales revenues totaled TRY 1.13 billion ($25.81 million), down by 44.4 percent year on year.

The company’s special steel processing capacity increased from 100,000 mt to 200,000 mt. However, capacity utilization rates declined in 2025 due to shrinking demand in both domestic and international markets.

In addition, Yükselen Çelik implemented several cost-reduction measures:

Dudullu sales office and warehouse were closed and relocated to the Dilovası steel service center,

Izmir steel service center was converted into a sales office,

Offices were consolidated,

The workforce was reduced by approximately 30 percent.

The company emphasized that in 2026 the priority will not be increasing sales volume, but focusing on higher-margin products. Key strategies include expanding exports through overseas subsidiaries, increasing the share of value-added special steel products, and improving gross and net profit margins.