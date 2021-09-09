Turkey’s Borçelik secures €10 million loan to combat climate crisis

Thursday, 09 September 2021 13:38:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based galvanized steel producer Borçelik has received a €10 million loan from ING Turkey for investments to be made within the scope of the company’s targets to combat the climate crisis, according to Turkish media reports.

The company aims to increase its sustainability performance with the investments in projects aimed at providing energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

Stating that many countries are working on carbon emission reduction technologies, Kerem Çakır, general manager of Borçelik, said that the Turkish steel industry should also create a roadmap for the Green Deal and Carbon Border Adjustment.