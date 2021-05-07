﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s billet imports up 117 percent in January-March

Friday, 07 May 2021 13:37:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume decreased by 16.8 percent month on month to 339,166 mt, up by 163.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $199.02 million, decreasing by 9.7 percent month on month and up by 246.0 percent year on year.

In the January-March period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 920,710 mt, increasing by 117.0 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 173.8 percent to $511.95 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 514,030 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 114.21 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 167,978 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-March are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2021

January-March 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

March 2021

March 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

514,030

239,964

114.21

198,933

40,502

391.17

Ukraine

167,978

141,462

18.74

30,411

64,108

-52.56

Qatar

97,019

-

-

49,002

-

-

Oman

37,344

-

-

-

-

-

India

29,954

-

-

29,954

-

-

Azerbaijan

22,644

-

-

8,612

-

-

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-March period of this year are presented below:


Tags: imp/exp statistics  billet  semis  Europe  Turkey  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

05  May

Turkey’s rebar exports increase by eight percent in January-March
29  Apr

Turkey’s Cemtas’ sales revenues up 62.7 percent in Q1
14  Apr

Turkey’s longitudindally welded tube and profile exports down 14.1 percent in January-February
12  Apr

Turkey’s HRC import volume down 5.6 percent in January-February
09  Apr

Turkey’s HRC exports down 64.9 percent in January-February