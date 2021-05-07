Turkey’s billet imports up 117 percent in January-March

Friday, 07 May 2021 13:37:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume decreased by 16.8 percent month on month to 339,166 mt, up by 163.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $199.02 million, decreasing by 9.7 percent month on month and up by 246.0 percent year on year.

In the January-March period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 920,710 mt, increasing by 117.0 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 173.8 percent to $511.95 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 514,030 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 114.21 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 167,978 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-March are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2021 January-March 2020 Y-o-y change (%) March 2021 March 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 514,030 239,964 114.21 198,933 40,502 391.17 Ukraine 167,978 141,462 18.74 30,411 64,108 -52.56 Qatar 97,019 - - 49,002 - - Oman 37,344 - - - - - India 29,954 - - 29,954 - - Azerbaijan 22,644 - - 8,612 - -

