Turkey’s basic metal output up 0.1 percent in December from November

Monday, 10 February 2025 13:34:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by five percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by seven percent compared to December 2023.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved up by 2.6 percent year on year and by 0.1 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in December grew by 17.4 percent year on year and by 4.8 percent month on month.


Tags: Turkey Europe Production 

