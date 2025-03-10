 |  Login 
Turkey’s basic metal output down 1.6 percent in January from December

Monday, 10 March 2025 12:21:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production decreased by 2.3 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 1.2 percent compared to January 2024.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved up by 1.6 percent year on year and by 2.0 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in January grew by 5.1 percent year on year and decreased by 8.5 percent month on month.


