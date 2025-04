Turkey-based Ayes Çelik Hasır ve Çit Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that as a part of its long-term investment strategy it plans to build a new production line for mesh wire and annealed wire at Aliağa, İzmir.

The new production line will advance Ayes Çelik Hasır’s capacity expansion targets, meet the demands of domestic and foreign customers and expand its product portfolio.

Details of the investment will be disclosed later following approval of the project.