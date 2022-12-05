Turkey’s Akçelik to invest to increase production capacity

Monday, 05 December 2022 13:56:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a statement from Turkey’s Ministry of Industry and Technology, Turkish steelmaker Akçelik Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited, operating in Kocaeli, will invest TRY 235.94 million ($12.66 million) to increase its production capacity.

Following the investment, Akçelik will have an annual production capacity of 94,020 mt of cold drawn and peeled bars.

In addition, the company will import $8.91 million (TRY 166.17 million) worth of machinery and equipment. Thus, the total investment will exceed TRY 402 million ($21.56 million).

Meanwhile, the investment will create 30 new jobs.