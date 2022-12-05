﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Akçelik to invest to increase production capacity

Monday, 05 December 2022 13:56:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to a statement from Turkey’s Ministry of Industry and Technology, Turkish steelmaker Akçelik Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited, operating in Kocaeli, will invest TRY 235.94 million ($12.66 million) to increase its production capacity.

Following the investment, Akçelik will have an annual production capacity of 94,020 mt of cold drawn and peeled bars. 

In addition, the company will import $8.91 million (TRY 166.17 million) worth of machinery and equipment. Thus, the total investment will exceed TRY 402 million ($21.56 million). 

Meanwhile, the investment will create 30 new jobs. 


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Habaş gets approval for CR mill project

05 Dec | Steel News

Commissioning all capacity increases in Turkey next year is not possible

01 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir commissions modernized blast furnace No. 4

28 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Noksel gets approval for ERW steel pipe mill project

28 Nov | Steel News

Tosyalı-Toyo to increase CR mill capacity

18 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Sardoğan to increase seamless hot drawn pipe production capacity

24 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s Çedesan gets approval for CR mill capacity increase project

21 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s İçdaş to invest TRY 18.17 billion for HRC production plants

07 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s Noksel awaits environmental approval for ERW steel pipe mill project

19 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Ekinciler gets environmental approval for capacity increase project

15 Sep | Steel News