Turkey-Ukraine FTA enters into force as of Oct 1

The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed between Turkey and Ukraine entered into force on October 1, 2026. The customs duty reductions stipulated in the product lists covering trade in goods under the agreement will take effect as of January 1, 2027.

According to a statement by Turkey's Ministry of Trade, the Turkey-Ukraine FTA was signed in Kyiv on February 3, 2022. Turkey's ratification process for the agreement was completed with a Presidential Decree published on October 4, 2024.

Ukraine's ratification process was completed following approval by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 31, 2026. Following the completion of the ratification processes by both parties, the agreement entered into force on October 1.

Customs duty reductions to take effect on January 1, 2027

Although the agreement has entered into force, the customs duty reductions stipulated in the product lists covering trade in goods will start to be implemented on January 1, 2027.

According to the statement, the arrangements allowing bilateral and transit transportation between Turkey and Ukraine to be carried out without quotas are expected to contribute to supporting trade flows. At a time when Ukraine's economic integration with the EU is progressing, the agreement provides a framework for maintaining preferential trade opportunities for Turkish and Ukrainian businesses, while offering a competitive advantage over suppliers from third countries.