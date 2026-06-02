Turkish steel exporters see Slovakia as a strategic gateway to Central Europe

Commenting on Slovakia sectoral trade delegation program in Bratislava organized by the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association (ÇİB) to strengthen trade relations between Turkey and Slovakia and increase the Turkish steel sector’s presence in Central Europe, Mustafa Necati Tecdelioğlu, vice chairman of the ÇİB board of directors, stated that direct engagement has become even more important at a time when competition in global trade is becoming increasingly challenging.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, a total of 140 bilateral business meetings were held within the scope of the program.

Stating that the industry is going through a period marked by increasing tariff and non-tariff barriers as well as constantly changing logistics costs, Mr. Tecdelioğlu said, “However, the Turkish steel sector continues to stand out with its production strength, flexibility, and fast supply capabilities. We believe that the meetings we held in Bratislava will make a significant contribution both to establishing new partnerships and strengthening existing relationships.”

Gateway to Central Europe

Noting that Slovakia’s strategic location offers significant opportunities for the Turkish steel sector, he added that they aim to increase the visibility of Turkish-origin steel in Slovakia and the broader Central European market by leveraging its advantages in quality, reliability, and fast service.

Highlighting the increase in Slovakia’s steel imports from Turkey in recent years, Mr. Tecdelioğlu said that trade between the two countries has considerable growth potential. He noted that Slovakia’s steel imports from Turkey increased from 19,000 mt in 2023 to 27,000 mt in 2025, but added that these figures are still not sufficient and that Turkey’s share in Slovakia’s total steel imports can be significantly increased.

Turkey’s main steel exports to Slovakia consist of products such as screws, bolts, nuts, wire, rope, wire rod, and narrow flat steel products, while Turkish producers aim to strengthen their presence in the region through their quality and competitiveness.