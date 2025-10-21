 |  Login 
Turkish steel exporters return from Romania with new partnerships

Tuesday, 21 October 2025 13:46:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association (ÇİB) recently organized a sectoral trade delegation visit to Romania, the country’s largest steel export market, further strengthening trade relations between the two countries. Over 530 bilateral business meetings were held during the visit, with Turkish steel producers and exporters meeting with importers from Romania and other countries in the region to explore new business opportunities.

Romania is the strongest market for Turkish steel in Europe

Romania has become the most important market for Turkey's steel exports in recent years. In 2024, Turkey's steel exports to Romania increased by 47.7 percent to 1.6 million mt, while in the first nine months this year the country’s steel exports to Romania rose by 13.8 percent to reach 1.43 million mt.

Exports to Romania ranked first with a 9.8 percent share of Turkey's total steel exports.

Adnan Aslan: Romania is a bridge to the Balkans and central Europe

Following the delegation, Adnan Aslan, president of the ÇİB, stated that Romania holds strategic importance for the Turkish steel sector, adding that the trade delegation’s visit not only strengthened existing collaborations, but also laid the foundations for new commercial partnerships.

Emphasizing Romania’s role as a bridge to the Balkans and central Europe, Mr. Aslan said, “We are working to increase our competitiveness in the European market. The Turkish steel industry’s influence in the region is growing daily thanks to its quality, logistics advantages, and production capacity. The increase in Romania’s infrastructure, construction, and industrial investments is creating new opportunities for the Turkish steel industry.”

Noting that Romania’s transformation projects, funded by the European Union, are increasing demand for steel, Aslan stated that the Turkish steel industry aims to be a strong partner in this transformation process with its quality, sustainability, and environmentally friendly production capabilities.


