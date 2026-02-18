CIB: Turkish steel exporters focus on nearby markets, growth to be driven by value-added products

The contraction in global markets, rising protectionist measures and price pressures have reshaped the growth strategy of the Turkish steel industry, according to Adnan Aslan, chairman of Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association (CIB). He stated that in the coming period the industry will focus on nearby and neighboring regions rather than on distant markets, while emphasizing that structural transformation in the product mix is essential for sustainable export growth.

The Turkish steel industry closed 2025 with an increase in export tonnage. Last year, the country’s steel exports reached 19.43 million mt, while total export value amounted to $16.5 billion, with an average export price of $851/mt. Despite the decline in unit prices, the increase in tonnage demonstrated the industry’s ability to adapt to challenging global conditions.

Highlighting that global steel prices remain under significant pressure, driven by China’s high export volumes and global oversupply, Mr. Aslan noted that, under these conditions, growth is only possible through correct market selection and flexible export strategies.

Nearby markets at center of strategy

Stating that the industry will prioritize geographically closer markets over overseas destinations with high logistics costs, Mr. Aslan noted that the European Union, non-EU European markets, the Balkans, eastern Europe and neighboring countries have been identified as key target regions. He noted that regionalization trends are strengthening in the steel industry, and that, while rising logistics costs and trade measures complicate exports to distant markets, nearby markets offer advantages such as faster delivery, flexible production, and stronger commercial ties.

At the same time, Aslan pointed out that uncertainty surrounding the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) has been one of the main reasons behind stagnation in the European market. He added that, once the process becomes clearer, a recovery in Europe is expected, particularly from March and April onward.

Shift toward value-added products

Noting that the second pillar of the new growth strategy is a shift toward value-added products, the CIB chairman stated that long products, especially rebar, still account for a significant share of exports, emphasizing that rebar has limited added value and that this structure is not sustainable. In the medium and long term, he said the Turkish steel industry aims to increase the share of higher value-added products such as cold rolled, galvanized, and pre-painted steel, as well as fasteners and stainless steel.

Through this transformation, the Turkish steel industry aims to move away from direct price competition with low-cost producers from China and India, and transition to a more balanced export structure.

2026 export targets - 20 million mt and $17 billion

For 2026, the Turkish steel industry has set export targets of 20 million mt in volume and $17 billion in value. Aslan emphasized that growth will not come from distant markets, but from nearby regions and higher-quality products. In a global trade environment shaped by rising protectionism, regional growth and product diversification have become necessities, he stressed.