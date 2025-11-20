Turkish steel exporters seize supply gap in Bosnia

The Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association (ÇİB) organized a sectoral trade delegation in Sarajevo on November 17-19, 2025, to strengthen trade relations between Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina. 28 Turkish companies joined the delegation, aiming to double exports by taking advantage of the steel supply gap that emerged in the Bosnian market following the closure of the country’s only integrated steel plant operated by ArcelorMittal.

Construction and infrastructure projects open doors for Turkish steel

Stating that Turkey will become one of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s key steel suppliers during the estimated 1.5-year closure period of the plant, Adnan Aslan, ÇİB chairman, noted that steel in Bosnia is primarily used in construction and infrastructure projects. He added, “A significant number of Turkish construction firms operate in the country, engaging in projects ranging from highways to high-speed rail lines. Their presence, along with Bosnia’s growing steel demand, creates important opportunities for us. Both Bosnia’s infrastructure and superstructure will grow with the Turkish steel industry.”

Turkey’s steel exports to Bosnia and Herzegovina have increased significantly in recent years. Exports rose from $80 million in 2023 to $118 million last year. Mr. Aslan projected that by the end of 2025 exports would reach 170,000 mt, valued at around $150 million, and could exceed 300,000 mt worth $300 million in 2026.

Regional strategy: expanding market share in Balkans

In 2025, ÇİB organized trade delegations to Albania, Serbia, Croatia and Kosovo, strengthening the Turkish steel industry’s presence across the region. As a result of these efforts, Romania has become Turkey’s largest steel export market. The association’s 2026 targets include expanding market share in Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

2025 export outlook

Commenting on the domestic market, Aslan noted that the seasonal slowdown has begun with the onset of winter. Turkey’s steel exports reached 16.7 million mt in the first ten months of the year, while ÇİB expects total exports for the year to reach 18 million mt, with a total value of around $15.5 billion.