Turkey gains recognition under “Made in Europe” policy through Customs Union

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has welcomed the results of recent diplomatic engagement with the European Union on economic and trade relations, stating that discussions conducted in a constructive atmosphere have produced positive outcomes.

According to Bolat, one of the most significant developments concerns the Industrial Accelerator Act currently being prepared by the EU and the associated “Made in Europe” policy framework. Within this context, the recognition of Turkey’s existing Customs Union with the EU has been included in the policy’s scope.

Customs Union recognized within Industrial Accelerator Act framework

Bolat stated that the confirmation in the latest draft of the legal basis allowing the “EU origin” requirement to also cover Turkey in principle under the Customs Union represents an important step for bilateral trade relations.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, the Industrial Accelerator Act foresees that products originating from partners maintaining free trade agreements, customs unions or participation in the WTO Government Procurement Agreement with the EU may be treated as having EU origin.

The minister emphasized that this outcome, achieved through close dialogue, supports the continuity of investment and business initiatives on both sides while strengthening the competitiveness of European value chains.

Turkey highlighted as key partner in European supply chains

Bolat noted that Turkey is an integral and reliable part of European industrial supply chains in several strategic sectors, particularly in automotive production.

According to the minister, the new recognition within the policy framework is expected to deepen sectoral integration between Turkey and the EU while supporting the green and digital transformation of shared value chains.

Further cooperation expected in trade and green transition

Looking ahead, Bolat stated that Turkey will continue close engagement with the EU on several strategic issues, including reciprocal opening of public procurement markets based on the principle of reciprocity, connectivity projects and the green transition. He added that Turkey remains committed to further strengthening and deepening its economic partnership with the EU.