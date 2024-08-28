 |  Login 
TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 12.3 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 28 August 2024 12:51:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in July this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports decreased by 16.6 percent year on year, totaling $1.96 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in fifth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value. In the January-July period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $13.67 billion, down by 12.3 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the given month the value of imports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked 14th among the products with the highest import value, went up by 0.8 percent, amounting to $398.21 million, while the value of its imports of articles of iron or steel in the first seven months rose by 2.4 percent to $2.44 billion, both year on year.


