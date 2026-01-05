Turkey changes import regime, imposes additional duties on steel goods

Turkey’s import regime decisions for 2026, which will shape the country’s foreign trade policy, were published in the country’s Official Gazette and entered into force as of January 1, 2026. These decisions were prepared with the aims of supporting domestic production, preventing unfair competition, increasing employment, and reducing the current account deficit.

With the new regulations, decisions regarding products and country groups subject to additional customs duties on imports were revised. Accordingly, additional financial obligations and supplementary customs duties of up to 48 percent were introduced for a wide range of products imported from non-EU countries. Especially, additional financial obligations ranging from five percent to 48 percent were imposed on products made of iron and non-alloy steel goods, copper, aluminum, and household goods made of base metals.

Imports carried out below the prices specified in the communiqués will be subject to customs duties calculated on the basis of reference prices. Accordingly, reference prices were set at $3.5/kg for articles of iron or steel (two products) under HS code 7314, and $3.5/kg for iron and steel articles (one product) under HS code 4320.

Additional financial obligations and surveillance in imports

New additional customs duty rates were set for the import of a total of 4,344 products from non-EU countries, while tariff quota practices were also expanded. In this context, duty-free tariff quotas were opened across a broad range of products, from industrial goods to consumer products.

According to the decision published in the Official Gazette, forward-looking surveillance measures were introduced for the import of many product groups, and additional financial obligation rates were restructured.

The Ministry of Trade of stated that the amendment to the decision on the application of additional customs duties on imports, aimed at supporting domestic production, was prepared in consideration of Turkey’s obligations arising from multilateral and bilateral agreements under international legislation.