Turkey’s SOGAD calls for provisional measures against CR galvanized sheet imports from China, S. Korea

Monday, 06 October 2025 11:45:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Asuman Gürsoy, secretary general of the Association of Flat Steel Cold Rolled, Galvanized and Pre-painted Producers (SOGAD) of Turkey, has shared evaluations regarding Turkey’s ongoing antidumping investigation launched in December 2024 against cold rolled, galvanized, and pre-painted flat steel products originating from China and South Korea.

Emphasizing that as of 2025 imports of the given products showed remarkable increases, Ms. Gürsoy noted that in the January-August period this year imports of pre-painted steel from China surged by 43 percent year on year to 299,000 mt, while galvanized steel imports rose by 16 percent to 109,000 mt. She stated that the sharpest increase was observed in cold rolled steel imports, with combined imports from the two countries increasing by 53 percent year on year from 290,000 mt to 444,000 mt.

Highlighting that the current situation places Turkish domestic producers under immense pressure due to unfair competition, Gürsoy stated that SOGAD has requested provisional measures from the Ministry of Trade. She said the association hopes for an immediate implementation of provisional measures and the imposition of a deterrent antidumping duty, set at rates higher than those currently applied to hot rolled steel. The SOGAD official added, “This step is vital not only for the sustainability of Turkey’s steel industry and the preservation of its global competitiveness, but also for the health of our national economy. Protecting the efforts of our producers and our country’s production capacity is not just a strategic requirement for the industry, it is an inevitable necessity for Turkey.”


Tags: Galvanized Flats Turkey Europe Opinion Imp/exp Statistics Quotas & Duties 

