 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey...

Turkey finds dumping against heavy plate from South Korea

Thursday, 27 March 2025 17:13:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a statement published in the country’s Official Gazette, Turkey has announced its final findings in the antidumping investigation on hot rolled flat steel (heavy plate) from South Korea.

The investigation, which covers the period between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, found that heavy plate imported from South Korea was dumped and injured the local industry. In addition, it was found that heavy plate imports from South Korea increased by 62 percent from 2021 to 2023, and the share of ex-South Korea heavy plate in overall heavy plate imports increased from 19 percent to 23 percent over the same period.

According to the report, dumping margins calculated as a percentage of the CIF price are at 4.37 percent for POSCO, 4.34 percent for Hyundai Steel and 9.40 percent for other South Korean producers.

The report was presented to the relevant parties. After receiving their opinions, the investigation report, which will include the final determinations and evaluations, will be submitted to the Board for Evaluation of Unfair Competition in Imports for a final decision.

The products subject to the investigation fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208.51, 7208.52, 7225.99, 7208.90.80, 7211.13.00.11.00, 7211.13.00.19.00, 7211.14.00.21.11, 7211.14.00.21.12, 7211.14.00.29.11, 7211.14.00.29.12, 7211.14.00.31.00, 7211.14.00.39.00, 7211.19.00.21.00, 7211.19.00.29.00, 7225.40.40.00.00, and 7225.40.60.00.00.


Tags: Plate Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US tin plate exports down 3.9 percent in January from December

27 Mar | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 13, 2025

27 Mar | Flats and Slab

Local plate relatively stable in Turkey, foreign sellers adopt different price policies

27 Mar | Flats and Slab

US cut-length plate imports up 36.8 percent in January from December

26 Mar | Steel News

US plates in coil imports up 32.6 percent in January from December

26 Mar | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 8.5 percent in February

24 Mar | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices move sideways

24 Mar | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 12, 2025

20 Mar | Flats and Slab

India’s DGTR recommends temporary 12% safeguard duty on flat steel imports

19 Mar | Steel News

Ex-Asia plate offers still most attractive in Turkey’s import segment despite price rise

18 Mar | Flats and Slab