Turkey finds dumping against heavy plate from South Korea

According to a statement published in the country’s Official Gazette, Turkey has announced its final findings in the antidumping investigation on hot rolled flat steel (heavy plate) from South Korea.

The investigation, which covers the period between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, found that heavy plate imported from South Korea was dumped and injured the local industry. In addition, it was found that heavy plate imports from South Korea increased by 62 percent from 2021 to 2023, and the share of ex-South Korea heavy plate in overall heavy plate imports increased from 19 percent to 23 percent over the same period.

According to the report, dumping margins calculated as a percentage of the CIF price are at 4.37 percent for POSCO, 4.34 percent for Hyundai Steel and 9.40 percent for other South Korean producers.

The report was presented to the relevant parties. After receiving their opinions, the investigation report, which will include the final determinations and evaluations, will be submitted to the Board for Evaluation of Unfair Competition in Imports for a final decision.

The products subject to the investigation fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208.51, 7208.52, 7225.99, 7208.90.80, 7211.13.00.11.00, 7211.13.00.19.00, 7211.14.00.21.11, 7211.14.00.21.12, 7211.14.00.29.11, 7211.14.00.29.12, 7211.14.00.31.00, 7211.14.00.39.00, 7211.19.00.21.00, 7211.19.00.29.00, 7225.40.40.00.00, and 7225.40.60.00.00.