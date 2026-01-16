IDDMIB: Turkey’s metal industry export index closes 2025 on uptrend

Istanbul Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters’ Association (IDDMIB) has published the December 2025 results of the TR-METALENDEKS Turkey Metal Industry Export Index. Following the sharp decline seen in November, the index entered a recovery phase in December and closed the year with positive momentum. In the given month, increases were recorded in both export volume and export value, while export unit prices reached their highest level of 2025.

According to the index data, the Turkish metal industry export volume index in December rose by 3.5 percent month on month to 126.0 points, after a sharp 13 percent drop in November.

Export volumes offset November losses

In December, the exports of the Turkish metal industry increased by 3.5 percent month on month to 231,246 mt. As a result, the sector managed to complete 2025 with a monthly average of over 220,000 mt.

The increase in export volumes, combined with higher unit prices, was also strongly reflected in export value. The value of Turkish metal industry exports rose by 5.6 percent in December, reaching $1.12 billion, with the value index increasing from 155.7 points to 164.4 points. It was observed that the 9.6 percent increase recorded in the value index over the past year was largely driven by rising unit prices.

The supply shortage felt since September has created upward pressure on metal prices over the past three months. However, according to the IDDMIB report, the weakness seen in global economic projections for the 2026-29 period indicates that these price increases may not be permanent and that the likelihood of a return to a sideways trend is strong.

Commenting on the December data, Çetin Tecdelioğlu, chairman of IDDMIB, stated that export unit prices reaching their highest level of the year is an extremely important development in terms of value-added production targets.

Regarding 2026 and beyond, Mr. Tecdelioğlu said, “Although expectations of stagnation in the global economy for the 2026-29 period persist, we see this process as an opportunity for repositioning the Turkish metal industry. In the coming period, we will continue to work to establish an export structure that permanently increases unit export value, strengthens value added in downstream sectors, and expands market diversity. In 2026, we will resolutely continue to take steps that will place the competitiveness of the Turkish metal industry on a stronger and more sustainable footing.”