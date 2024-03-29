TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 9.6 percent in January-February

Friday, 29 March 2024 13:32:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in February this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 8.1 percent year on year, totaling $1.75 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in fifth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value. In the January-February period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $3.68 billion, increasing by 9.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the given month the value of imports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked 13th among the products with the highest export value, went up by 20.0 percent, amounting to $351.78 million, while the value of its imports of articles of iron or steel in the first two months rose by 4.2 percent to $626.70 million, both year on year.