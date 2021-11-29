﻿
English
TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 83.6 percent in Jan-Oct

Monday, 29 November 2021 12:27:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in October this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 64.1 percent year on year, totaling $2.07 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in third place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-October period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $22.26 billion, rising by 83.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


