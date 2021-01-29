﻿
English
TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 0.4 percent in 2020

Friday, 29 January 2021 14:39:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in December last year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 4.5 percent year on year, totaling $1.52 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in sixth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In 2020, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $15.10 billion, rising by 0.4 percent compared to the previous year.


