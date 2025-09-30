 |  Login 
TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 4.5 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

Tuesday, 30 September 2025 16:35:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in August this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports fell by 13.3 percent year on year, totaling $1.71 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked fifth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value. In the first eight months of this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $14.94 billion, declining by 4.5 percent compared to the same period of 2024.

Meanwhile, in the given month the value of imports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked 13th among the products with the highest import value, dropped by 4.3 percent, amounting to $304 million, while the value of its imports of articles of iron or steel in the January-August period of the current year decreased by 1.5 percent to $2.71 billion, both year on year.


