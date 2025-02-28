TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 2.1 percent in January

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in January this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports fell by 2.1 percent year on year, totaling $1.89 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked fifth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

Meanwhile, in the given month the value of imports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked 14th among the products with the highest import value, moved up by 21.2 percent, amounting to $334.77 million.