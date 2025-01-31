 |  Login 
TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 2.1 percent in 2024

Friday, 31 January 2025 16:12:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in December last year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports rose by 36.4 percent year on year, totaling $2.20 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked sixth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value. In 2024, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $23.66 billion, declining by 2.1 percent compared to 2023.

Meanwhile, in the given month the value of imports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked 13th among the products with the highest import value, moved up by 10.7 percent, amounting to $374.04 million, while the value of its imports of articles of iron or steel in 2024 increased by 4.2 percent to $4.16 billion, both year on year.


