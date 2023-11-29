﻿
TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 17 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 29 November 2023
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in October this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports fell by 1.3 percent year on year, totaling $1.7 million. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in sixth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value. In the January-October period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $20.8 billion, falling by 17.0 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the given month the value of imports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked 14th among the products with the highest export value, went up by 23.1 percent, amounting to $321,406, while the value of its imports of articles of iron or steel in the first ten months rose by 10.9 percent to $3.3 billion, both year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

