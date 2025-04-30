 |  Login 
TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 11.7 percent in Q1

Wednesday, 30 April 2025 12:18:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in March this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports fell by 21.6 percent year on year, totaling $1.69 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked sixth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value. In the first quarter of this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $5.16 billion, declining by 11.7 percent compared to the same period of 2024.

Meanwhile, in the given month the value of imports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked 14th among the products with the highest import value, grew by 10.2 percent, amounting to $382.08 million, while the value of its imports of articles of iron or steel in the first three months of the current year increased by 5.9 percent to $1.03 billion, both year on year.


