TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up six percent in January-July 2025

Friday, 29 August 2025 15:40:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in July this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit decreased by 11.8 percent to $6.44 billion compared to July 2024. In the first seven months of this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit went up by 12.2 percent year on year to $55.90 billion.

In July, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked tenth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $836.89 million, down by 10.5 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, advanced by 7.4 percent year on year, amounting to $867.01 million.

In the January-July period of this year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by six percent to $6.30 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel dropped by 2.1 percent to $5.49 billion, both year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

