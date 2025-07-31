 |  Login 
TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 9.4 percent in H1 2025

Thursday, 31 July 2025 14:08:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in June this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 38.8 percent to $8.17 billion compared to June 2024. In the first half of this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit went up by 16.3 percent year on year to $49.44 billion.

In June, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked fifth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $983.22 million, up by 15.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked seventh among the products with the highest export value, advanced by 3.3 percent year on year, amounting to $749.30 million.

In the first six months of this year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 9.4 percent to $5.48 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel dropped by 3.6 percent to $4.62 billion, both year on year.


