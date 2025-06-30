 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > TUIK:...

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 8.2 percent in Jan-May 2025

Monday, 30 June 2025 17:14:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in May this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 2.7 percent to $6.65 billion compared to May 2024. In the January-May period of this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit went up by 12.7 percent year on year to $41.26 billion.

In May, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked seventh among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $976.89 million, up by 10.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, decreased by 3.2 percent year on year, amounting to $882.41 million.

In the first five months of this year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 8.2 percent to $4.50 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel dropped by 4.8 percent to $3.88 billion, both year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Turkish rebar exports up 27.2 percent in January-April

04 Jun | Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 9.1 percent in Jan-Apr

30 May | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s crude steel output records first rise this year in April

30 May | Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 7.6 percent in Jan-Apr

29 May | Steel News

Turkish rebar exports up 34.5 percent in January-March

06 May | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel exports rise in March, imports decrease

02 May | Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 11.7 percent in Q1

30 Apr | Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up eight percent in Q1

30 Apr | Steel News

Turkish rebar exports up 35.7 percent in January-February

04 Apr | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel export to import ratio declines to 72.63% in Jan-Feb

28 Mar | Steel News